Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

Karlsson has five goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The center's tally Saturday tied the game at 2-2, but the Sabres rallied to pull away with a win in the third period. Karlsson is up to 21 goals, 42 points, 126 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 49 outings. He's shooting 16.7 percent this season, his best mark since his first year in Vegas when he shot 23.4 percent in a 43-goal, 78-point campaign.