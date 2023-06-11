Karlsson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Karlsson's second-period marker stood as the game-winner despite the Panthers' late push. The tally was his second point in four games in the Stanley Cup Finals. Karlsson has been a reliable center at both ends of the ice this postseason with 11 tallies, five helpers, a plus-9 rating, 44 shots on net and 19 blocked shots through 21 appearances.