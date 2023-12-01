Karlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Karlsson has a pair of power-play goals over his last three games, but that's all his offense over his last six contests. After a blistering first month-plus of the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 30-year-old regress on offense. He's at 11 tallies, 22 points, 58 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 24 contests, but that comes with an unsustainable 19.0 shooting percentage.