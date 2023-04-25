Karlsson scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Game 4.
Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 at 13:32 of the second period. The 30-year-old center has scored three times on nine shots and added one assist through four playoff contests. He continues to provide solid offense and a veteran presence on the second line.
