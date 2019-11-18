Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies twice, adds assist
Karlsson scored two goals and dished an assist in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
Karlsson's goals were the first and last of the game, and he set up Max Pacioretty for the back-breaker in the third period as well. Karlsson added two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. The Swede is up to eight goals and 23 points in 22 games, including seven points in his last three outings. He's hot right now -- DFS owners may want to keep him in mind for Tuesday.
