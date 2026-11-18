Karlsson scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Karlsson had gone eight games without a goal, picking up just two assists in that span. He gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead in the middle of the third period, but the lead didn't last. Karlsson is up to five goals, five assists, 45 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 23 appearances this season. He's filling a middle-six role and sees time in all situations, though his modest scoring pace won't lead to widespread fantasy appeal.