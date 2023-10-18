Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
Karlsson and Kaedan Korczak assisted on each other's goals as the Golden Knights twice bounced back from one-goal deficits. This was Karlsson's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's picked up a goal, three helpers, nine shots on net and a plus-4 rating while centering the third line, though his strong defensive play and power-play role has helped him exceed 15 minutes of ice time in each contest.
