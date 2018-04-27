Karlsson picked up three assists -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.

The Kings managed to hold Karlsson off the scoresheet for the first two games in the first round, but the 25-year-old had steadily built momentum until Thursday's breakout and now has five points (one goal, four assists) in five playoff games. The Golden Knights rode Marc-Andre Fleury early in the playoffs, but it looks like the team's offense is ready to flex its muscle again -- and that likely means more big performances are ahead for Karlsson.