Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Three helpers in Game 1 rout
Karlsson picked up three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.
The Kings managed to hold Karlsson off the scoresheet for the first two games in the first round, but the 25-year-old has been steadily building momentum until Thursday's breakout and now has five points (one goal, four assists) in five playoff games. The Golden Knights rode Marc-Andre Fleury early in the playoffs, but it looks like the team's offense is ready to flex its muscle again -- and that likely means more big performances are ahead for Karlsson.
