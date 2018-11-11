Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Three-point night in loss to Habs
Karlsson scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.
The goal and one of the helpers came with the man advantage. Things haven't come quite so easily for Karlsson during his second season in Vegas. Saturday's effort was only his third multi-point game of the season, although his four goals and 14 points through 17 games still puts him on pace for a strong fantasy season, and his regular spot on the power play gives him a secure floor.
