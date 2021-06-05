Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Karlsson opened the scoring at 4:38 of the second period, but the Golden Knights' lead lasted all of 1:29 before Carl Soderberg scored for the Avalanche. Through 10 playoff contests, Karlsson has racked up three goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating from his second-line center role.