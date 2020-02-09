Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Trending toward return

Karlsson (finger) worked on the third line in a regular jersey during Sunday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Head coach Peter DeBoer also relayed that Karlsson was dealing with a broken finger, according to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal. He underwent an X-ray on Saturday and elevated to full participation during Sunday's drills, so he's certainly on the right track for Tuesday's matchup versus the Wild.