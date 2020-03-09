Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two apples in win

Karlsson tallied two assists, one with the man advantage, in Sunday's 5-3 win over Calgary.

Karlsson has four points in his last three games, his two assists against the Flames bringing him up to 46 points on the season, in 62 games. The Golden Knight is up to eight power-play points in 2019-20, halfway to his personal best mark of 16, set back in 2017-18.