Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two assists in win
Karlsson picked up two assists, one short-handed, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
He played a strong game against his former club, adding four shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Karlsson has an active five-game point streak, and on the year the 26-year-old has four goals and 16 points through 16 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plays provider with two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pots power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Sets up power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Strikes shorthanded•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Gathers assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.