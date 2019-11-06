Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two assists in win

Karlsson picked up two assists, one short-handed, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He played a strong game against his former club, adding four shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Karlsson has an active five-game point streak, and on the year the 26-year-old has four goals and 16 points through 16 games.

