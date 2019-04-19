Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two assists on man advantage
Karlsson registered a pair of power-play assists as well as two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.
Karlsson has three points, nine blocks, 10 shots and a minus-2 rating through five games in the series. Karlsson's top line with Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith has taken a back seat to the Golden Knights' second line so far in the playoffs, which has led to the top trio struggling a bit for scoring.
