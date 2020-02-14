Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two helpers in second game back
Karlsson provided a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Blues.
Karlsson was playing in just his second game back from a broken finger. He missed eight contests with the injury. The Swede now has 36 points, 108 shots and a plus-4 rating in 51 appearances. Karlsson hasn't taken faceoffs since his return -- the natural center has ceded those duties to wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone and will likely continue to do so until he's back to full health. It doesn't appear Karlsson will have any lingering effects from the injury in terms of production.
