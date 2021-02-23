Karlsson notched a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.
Karlsson had primary helpers on Alex Tuch's power-play tally and a Jonathan Marchessault insurance goal, both in the second period. Through 16 contests, Karlsson has three goals, nine assists, 27 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. A strong playmaker, the Swede should challenge for the 40-point mark this year.
