Karlsson scored an even-strength goal and added a short-handed assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
Both points came in the second period as the Golden Knights pulled away in the contest. Karlsson has had a solid start to the season with four goals, seven points and a plus-6 rating through nine games.
