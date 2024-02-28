Karlsson registered one goal, three hits and an assist in the 6-2 road win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Soon after the Maple Leafs scored to make the game 2-1 for Vegas, Karlsson took a Jonathan Marchessault pass from the corner and put it in the back of the net. Karlsson added an assist on the fourth goal and the Golden Knights cruised to victory. He is now riding a five-game point streak where he has potted four goals and provided three assists over that span. He's a safe bet for consistent production and could see a boost in points if the Golden Knights elevate their play in their remaining games.