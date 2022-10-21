Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He also set up Jonathan Marchessault on an empty-net tally in the third. It's been a positive start to the year for Karlsson despite a reduced role on the third line. He has two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests.