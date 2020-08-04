Karlsson scored an empty-net goal and added an assist to go with two shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-3 round-robin win over Dallas.

Karlsson put the finishing touches on a stunning Vegas rally, finding the empty net with 21 seconds left in regulation. He picked up his assist just 64 seconds into the game when he set up a Chandler Stephenson goal. Karlsson had 15 goals and 46 points in 63 game during the regular season and is only two years removed from a 43-goal campaign, so he's certainly capable of piling up points in bunches.