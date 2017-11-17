Karlsson netted his seventh goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Canucks.

Karlsson has been excellent since mid-October and is now up to 14 points in 18 contests. He's thriving as the team's top-line center and has netted four goals in his last six outings. After failing to surpass 25 points in each of his two previous seasons, the 24-year-old is on track for a career season in a primary role with the Golden Knights. As long as he sticks in the top-six and the power-play time continues, Karlsson should be in for a very successful debut campaign with Vegas.