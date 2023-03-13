Karlsson tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Blues.
Karlsson opened the scoring midway through the first period before assisting on Pavel Dorofeyev's game-winner in the third. Karlsson now has points in three straight games and six (two goals, four assists) in his last seven contests. The 30-year-old center is up to 13 goals and 31 assists. through 67 games this season.
