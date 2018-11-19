Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two points in commanding win
Karlsson opened the scoring for Vegas and also produced an assist in a 6-3 win over host Edmonton on Sunday.
Many a fantasy hockey pundit had Karlsson pegged as a bust candidate leading up to the 2018-19 campaign, and with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) over 21 games, Wild Bill is on pace for 15 fewer points than he provided Vegas in its magical inaugural season. However, the team welcomed puck-moving defenseman Nate Schmidt back from a 20-game suspension Sunday, and that should help Karlsson produce more consistently in the attacking zone.
