Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson collected his two points in a span of 2:16 during the third period. The 30-year-old center started the season hot and has gotten even better with five goals and two helpers over five November outings. Overall, he's collected eight goals, 10 assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 15 appearances this season.