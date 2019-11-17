Play

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two points in loss

Karlsson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

His second-period tally tied the score at 3-3, but the Knights couldn't come up with any more offense. Karlsson is having a strong start to the season, scoring six goals and 20 points through 21 games as he looks to regain the 78-point form he flashed two years ago.

