Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two points in loss
Karlsson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.
His second-period tally tied the score at 3-3, but the Knights couldn't come up with any more offense. Karlsson is having a strong start to the season, scoring six goals and 20 points through 21 games as he looks to regain the 78-point form he flashed two years ago.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: One of each in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plays provider with two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pots power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Sets up power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.