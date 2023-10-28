Karlsson picked up a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

Both points came in the first four minutes of the first period -- the veteran center initiated a breakout from the Vegas zone that led to a Pavel Dorofeyev tally, before Karlsson tipped home a Shea Theodore point shot to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead. Karlsson was also arguably the goat of the night however, taking a tripping penalty in OT that handed Chicago its only power play of the night, and the visitors didn't squander it. Karlsson's had a blistering start to the season with three goals and nine points in eight contests, and Friday's performance extended his current point streak to five games.