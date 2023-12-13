Karlsson scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Karlsson's pair of points came in the third period, with his goal putting Vegas ahead for the first time in the contest. The center has racked up four goals and four helpers over his last nine games to continue his strong 2023-24 campaign. Overall, the Swede has 13 tallies -- one behind his total from last season -- and 15 assists while adding 72 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 30 outings.