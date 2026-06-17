Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Undergoes wrist surgery

Karlsson will undergo surgery Wednesday for a broken wrist, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Karlsson left Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday due to the injury, and he didn't play in Game 6 on Sunday. He had three goals and nine points in 15 playoff appearances this year. The 33-year-old also recorded four goals and seven points in 14 regular-season outings, but he missed the bulk of the campaign because of a lower-body injury. It's the second straight year that Karlsson has missed a significant chunk of time -- he was limited to 53 regular-season games and 11 playoff outings in 2024-25.