Karlsson (lower body) is not expected to be available for Sweden's Olympic roster, Darren Dreger of TSN reports Tuesday.

While this isn't an official update on his status from the Golden Knights, it's safe to assume he won't be back on the NHL roster until after the Olympics as well. Karlsson has already missed nearly two months and looks to be out for another two months at a minimum due to his lower-body injury. It was previously reported he was expected to be back before the Olympic break, but without an update from Vegas, his timeline to return remains murky.