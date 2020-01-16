Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Week-to-week with upper-body issue
Karlsson won't play Thursday versus the Senators and is considered week-to-week moving forward.
Karlsson's injury comes at an unfortunate time for a Golden Knights club breaking in a new coach Thursday against the Senators. The club loses out on the service of a pivot that has produced 34 points (10 goals and 24 assists) through 49 games, which will likely open the door for Nicolas Roy to join the lineup versus the Senators.
