Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Will be out through break

Karlsson (upper body) will be on the shelf through the All-Star break, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The news effectively rules Karlsson out for Tuesday's matchup with Boston, though he could be ready shortly thereafter thanks to a 10-day break for the Golden Knights. Prior to getting hurt, Karlsson was stuck in a 14-game goal drought during which he managed seven helpers and 28 shots while averaging 18:52 of ice time.