Karlsson (personal) will not be in the lineup Monday versus Philadelphia, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Karlsson will miss his ninth game of the season and first since Oct. 25. Mason Morelli will draw into the lineup in Karlsson's stead. The left-shot center Karlsson's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Colorado.
