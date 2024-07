Aston-Reese signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vegas on Monday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Aston-Reese registered 14 goals and 30 points in 61 regular-season outings for AHL Grand Rapids in 2023-24. He didn't find the scoresheet in three NHL appearances with Detroit this past campaign. Aston-Reese will compete for a bottom-six spot at Vegas' training camp but may spend most of 2024-25 in the minors again.