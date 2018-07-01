Fucale inked a deal with the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Specifics of the deal are unknown. Fucale was with the Montreal Canadiens last season, but never saw any action about the AHL level. That could be the case with the Golden Knights as well. Marc-Andre Fleury is locked in as the starter, and Vegas has some goalies that will surely be ahead of the 23-year-old Fucale in the pecking order as well.