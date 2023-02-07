Whitecloud (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
This paves the way for Whitecloud to return to the lineup Tuesday against Nashville even though he was listed as a game-time decision. He has provided six points, 26 shots on goal, 56 blocks and 50 hits in 30 games this season.
