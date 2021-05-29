Whitecloud scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

Whitecloud converted on a pass from Shea Theodore at 13:38 of the second period. The 24-year-old Whitecloud collected two points, a plus-3 rating, three shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 11 hits through seven playoff contests in the first round. He's locked in as a third-pairing option, although it's his steady defense rather than any scoring touch that keeps the Manitoba native in the lineup.