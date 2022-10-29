Whitecloud recorded an assist, five PIM, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Whitecloud made his biggest impact in the second period. He fought Max Jones early in the frame, then picked up an assist on a Nicolas Roy goal near the end of the period. Whitecloud is up to three helpers, 11 PIM, 20 blocked shots, 18 hits, seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating in nine contests. He remains confined to a third-pairing role, so there's not much upside with him in fantasy aside from his physical contributions.