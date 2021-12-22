Whitecloud provided an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Whitecloud took on a top-pairing role with both Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocols) and Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) out of action. The 25-year-old Whitecloud set a season high in ice time for the second straight game, skating 26:16 in Tuesday's contest. He's up to eight points, 35 shots on net, 47 blocks, 31 hits and a plus-8 rating in 20 appearances overall.