Whitecloud (lower body) was a full participant at practice Sunday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Whitecloud has been out since Dec. 11, missing the last 21 games with a lower-body issue. Vegas is back in action Tuesday against Nashville and it's unclear if the 26-year-old will be ready for that contest. He's been held to six points through 30 games this season.
