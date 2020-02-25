Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Back to bus league
Whitecloud was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Whitecloud has bounced between the AHL and NHL levels several times over the last month. He's been held scoreless in nine games with Vegas this season as he continues looking for his first NHL point. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely be promoted back to the big club in the near future.
