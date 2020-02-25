The Golden Knights recalled Whitecloud on Tuesday.

Whitecloud was bounced to the minors Monday, but he returned to the club a day later, likely in a move to preserve his eligibility for the remainder of the AHL season. The 23-year-old is still searching for his first NHL point, as he's averaged 14:08 minutes across nine games this campaign. He faces a crowded blue line at the top level, however, as Whitecloud is the eighth healthy defensemen on the roster.