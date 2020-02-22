Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Back with parent club
Whitecloud was recalled from AHL Chicago on Friday.
Whitecloud continues to bounce between leagues this season. The 23-year-old will likely serve in a depth role while with the parent club, as they will be carrying eight defenseman for the weekend's back-to-back against the Panthers and the Ducks.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Sent to bus league•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Recalled from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Bounces back to big club•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Returning to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Ascends to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.