Whitecloud scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Whitecloud's tally at 16:04 of the third period secured the Golden Knights' victory. The 24-year-old defenseman has tallied in consecutive games -- he's beginning to settle in at the NHL level, and he had to cover for Shea Theodore (undisclosed), who left Tuesday's contest early. Through 10 appearances, Whitecloud has three points, a plus-4 rating, 14 shots on net, 16 hits and 10 blocks.