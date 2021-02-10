Whitecloud scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.
Whitecloud's tally at 16:04 of the third period secured the Golden Knights' victory. The 24-year-old defenseman has tallied in consecutive games -- he's beginning to settle in at the NHL level, and he had to cover for Shea Theodore (undisclosed), who left Tuesday's contest early. Through 10 appearances, Whitecloud has three points, a plus-4 rating, 14 shots on net, 16 hits and 10 blocks.
