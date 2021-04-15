Whitecloud produced an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Whitecloud earned the secondary helper on a Chandler Stephenson tally in the second period. It was Whitecloud's first point in three outings since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him five games. The 24-year-old blueliner has nine points, 43 shots, 57 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 37 contests overall.