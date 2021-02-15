Whitecloud notched an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.

Whitecloud generated a quick transition, sending a lead pass to Max Pacioretty, who buried the only goal of the game. In six February appearances, Whitecloud has three points. The 24-year-old defenseman has done well in a top-four capacity to cover for Alex Pietrangelo's absence on the COVID-19 protocol list and the loss of Shea Theodore (undisclosed). Whitecloud has four points, a plus-5 rating, 16 shots on goal, 22 hits and 13 blocked shots in 13 appearances this season.