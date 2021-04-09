Whitecloud (upper body) won't play Friday versus Arizona, but he could be an option for Sunday's rematch with the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Whitecloud participated in morning skate for the first time in over a week Friday, so he's clearly on the verge of returning to game action. The 24-year-old rookie has picked up eight points in 34 games this season.