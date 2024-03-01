Whitecloud registered an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Whitecloud snapped a four-game slump with the helper. He remains in a limited role on the third pairing, though the Golden Knights are not known for changing up their blue-line group when at full health. Still, Whitecloud will need to do his job effectively to avoid losing his spot to Daniil Miromanov. Whitecloud has eight points, 34 shots on net, 97 hits, 79 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 44 appearances.