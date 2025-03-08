Whitecloud posted an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Whitecloud followed up his three-game point streak in February with a four-game slump. That dry spell ended Friday when he assisted on Tanner Pearson's opening tally. Whitecloud is now at 11 points, 55 shots on net, 83 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 55 appearances. He's on pace for a career high in games played, but he'll likely fall short of the career-best 19 points he had in 2021-22.