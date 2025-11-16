Whitecloud produced an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

This was just his second helper of the season. Whitecloud has been a defensive stalwart on the third pairing for the Golden Knights, but his steady usage hasn't led to more offense. He's collected a mere 10 shots on net with 30 hits, 20 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances so far.